Banks Fast-Track Merchant Acquiring to Cement Small Business Loyalty

Highlights
Merchant acquiring is a natural and critically important extension of existing small business banking strategies, and developing this capability helps banks keep current commercial clients loyal and attract new ones.
Small businesses prefer consolidating their financial relationships, including payments, with a limited number of providers, so banks integrating payments capabilities directly into their offerings meets this SMB need and can improve SMB cash flow.
Banks can use partnership models to enter the merchant acquiring space, potentially becoming sponsor banks, an approach that allows FIs to earn non-interest fee income and gain deposits from merchant reserves without becoming full-service providers immediately.
Across more than 10,000 banks and credit unions in the United States, only a small subset has a direct merchant acquiring strategy.
