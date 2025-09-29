Fiserv Releases AI Content Platform for Financial Institutions

Fiserv is rolling out a cloud-based content management system designed to help financial institutions streamline operations and automate workflows, the company announced Monday (Sept. 29).

The product, called Content Next, was developed with enterprise software firm OpenText and will be offered to banks and credit unions beginning in 2026, according to Fiserv. The system combines document storage, workflow automation and integration with widely used business tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

Content Next is intended to reduce reliance on IT teams by enabling administrators and business users to manage access controls and configure roles independently, Fiserv said. The company highlighted embedded artificial intelligence (AI) features such as natural-language search, document classification and summarization, as well as automated processing for loan applications, compliance reviews and customer onboarding.

“Content Next is more than a technology upgrade — it’s a strategic leap forward in terms of operational modernization, reduction of risk and delivering exceptional experiences across the enterprise,” Whitney Russell, president of digital and financial solutions at Fiserv, said in a statement.

Sandy Ono, EVP and chief marketing officer at OpenText, added, “Combining OpenText’s capabilities and Fiserv’s extensive experience meeting the operating needs of financial institutions, Content Next’s AI-enabled functionality is a game-changer.”

Fiserv plans to showcase Content Next at its 2025 client conference.

Tech-enabled efficiency is a key priority for today’s financial institutions. Banks are rebuilding their tech stacks, faced with the challenge of meeting evolving customer expectations while ensuring ongoing security and regulatory compliance. It is not just major players that are looking to step up their digital presences. Even the smallest credit unions are prioritizing innovation. Still, consumers want more upgrades from their financial institutions like faster payment options.

In an interview with PYMNTS earlier this year, Michael Haney, head of product strategy at composable banking architecture provider Galileo Financial Technologies, observed that the speed that technology has enabled in consumers’ day-to-day lives is raising the stakes for banks.

“We increasingly live in this world where we expect things to happen instantly, right? We push a button and there’s a movie on my TV screen, or my goods are delivered within the hour,” Haney explained.