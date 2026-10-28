Monzo Expands EU Banking Footprint With Spain Launch

British digital bank Monzo is continuing its European expansion with operations in Spain.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company’s launch in Spain represents Monzo’s first market in continental Europe, the company said in a news release provided to PYMNTS Wednesday (Oct. 28). It follows Monzo’s securing of a European banking license from the Central Bank of Ireland last year.

“Launching in Spain is a huge milestone for Monzo and we have big ambitions here,” says Francisco Sierra, Monzo’s country manager for Spain. “Spanish individuals, families and businesses are ready for a better banking experience—they’re frustrate by hidden fees and confusing terms and are looking for an easier way to manage their everyday financial lives.”

The company said its in-house research bears this out, with 48% of Spaniards feeling like their banks don’t have their best interests in mind, with nearly 60% saying they’ve encountered surprise banking fees.

Forty-seven percent said they need a translator to understand their bank’s products, terms or communications. Among small- to medium-sized businesses, just 26% believe their business banking provides good value for money.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

“We have a proven model centered on listening to customers and designing products to meet their needs,” Sierra added. “When a bank is transparent with its customers and makes money feel genuinely easy for them, it creates something they come to love and trust.”

Prior to launch, Monzo said it spent time working with early personal and business banking customers to grasp “local pain points” and design a banking experience to fit their needs.

Customers in Spain can now apply for Monzo’s free personal, joint, under 18, business and instant access savings accounts, all of which come with Spanish IBANs and integration with Bizum, the country’s mobile payment service.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has examined what consumers—younger ones especially—want from neobanks such as Monzo, finding that their “expectations are more demanding than simple app engagement.”

According to the research, close to three-quarters of Generation Z consumers use digital wallets at least once a week, with most of them saying they would consider a nontraditional provider as their primary banking partner.

That openness is tied to behavior, though not necessarily connected to brand loyalty. Gen Z users manage finances via the same interfaces they use for commerce and communication, prizing integrated environments combining payments, savings and spending.

“Daily engagement can be won through design and features, but primary account status depends on whether those platforms can hold deposits, extend credit and support long-term financial activity,” the report said.