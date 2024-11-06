Alipay+ and PayPay Expand Partnership for Cross-Border Payments in Japan

PayPay, a QR payments operator in Japan, is expanding its partnership with Alipay+ to widen its merchant coverage network across Japan.

More than 3 million merchants will be able to join the global payment ecosystem via the tie-up, allowing tourists to pay securely using their own digital wallets, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 6) news release.

Travelers who use Alipay+ payment partner apps will be able to pay by scanning PayPay QR codes at select merchants throughout Japan, the release said. They will also gain access to special promotions available during the peak travel seasons of Christmas and New Year.

Alipay+’s list of partners includes 16 digital wallets and bank apps: China’s Alipay; Hong Kong’s AlipayHK; Macau’s MPay; South Korea’s Kakao Pay, Naver Pay and Toss; Singapore’s OCBC Digital, Changi Pay and EZ-Link; Malaysia’s Touch ’n Go eWallet and MyPB by Public Bank Berhad; the Philippines’ GCash and HelloMoney; Thailand’s TrueMoney; Mongolia’s Hipay; and Italy’s Tinaba, per the release.

Japan is the most popular Asia-Pacific destination for tourists worldwide, the release said, citing data from the World Economic Forum.

“PayPay is committed to building a connected, seamless payment ecosystem that empowers local businesses to connect with international travelers,” Masayoshi Yanase, corporate officer, division head, finance business strategy division at PayPay, said in the release. “…Together with Alipay+, we aim to contribute to economic growth across Japan by supporting digital transactions for businesses of all sizes, from bustling city centers to emerging regional destinations.”

In April, Alipay+ rolled out a cross-border payment initiative to boost Hong Kong’s tourism and commerce sector. The platform facilitates transactions for users of 14 overseas mobile wallets and bank apps from nine countries and regions.

The goal is to “streamline payment processes, enhance operational efficiency, and elevate service standards in Hong Kong’s retail landscape,” PYMNTS reported at the time.

“Additionally, the integration of multiple international payment platforms and apps into the city’s digital wallet ecosystem translates into broader customer reach and increased revenue opportunities for merchants, enabling businesses in Hong Kong to cater to the needs and payment preferences of overseas visitors,” the report said.