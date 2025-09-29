Swift’s New Blockchain, Richer Data Unravel Decades of X-Border Frictions

Highlights
Rich, structured payments data enables real-time processing of cross-border payments, fewer manual interventions, better tracking, improved fraud and sanctions screening, and regulatory reporting.
Swift announced a blockchain-based network with 30 banks, which, alongside the industry push to ISO 20022 to make cross-border payment data richer and interpretable, is establishing a foundation for faster settlement, smarter compliance and new business models.
For businesses, these shifts affect treasury strategy, like centralization, supplier onboarding and platform choices, and unlock automation and AI use cases.
