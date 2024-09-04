Onfleet and Fairmatic Team on Reduced Fleet Insurance Rates

Last-mile delivery management firm Onfleet has integrated with fleet insurance firm Fairmatic.

“Businesses that take advantage of the integration will develop a better understanding of their delivery drivers’ performance with a free driver analytics dashboard that can reduce insurance rates,” the companies said in a Wednesday (Sept. 4) news release.

The solution, aimed at companies with fleets of 10 or more vehicles, gives fleet managers a comprehensive view of driver performance and can offer personalized safety recommendations.

The companies can use the data collected in the dashboard to determine whether users can access reduced insurance rates.

“If an Onfleet customer opts in, Onfleet will send driver analytics information to the Fairmatic dashboard and users can capitalize on the free Driver Analytics, providing insights such as number of active drivers, individual driver performance, and miles driven,” the release said.

The companies add that businesses can also benefit from an insurance offering that is tailored to their delivery drivers and vehicle usage.

“Fairmatic’s partnership with Onfleet empowers fleet managers with critical insights to manage their drivers more effectively while controlling insurance costs,” said Jonathan Matus, founder and CEO of Fairmatic. “Our unique usage-based, telematics-enabled insurance model, combined with real-time performance analytics, offers a comprehensive solution to improve fleet safety and financial efficiency.”

The integration comes days after Onfleet announced a collaboration with Shopify, allowing online orders from Shopify’s internet infrastructure for commerce to be integrated with Onfleet’s last-mile delivery management software platform.

The “partnership is a strategic fit because it helps bridge the gap between order and delivery fulfillment,” Chris Garrison, director of enterprise sales and strategic partnerships at Onfleet, said in a news release. “Our customers appreciate the ease of integrations and open API we offer to improve their business processes.”

Meanwhile, PYMNTS explored the last-mile delivery challenges facing the logistics sector earlier this year, in a conversation with Dispatch CEO Andrew Leone and president Ryan Hanson.

“Look at Chicago’s traffic versus Kansas City’s — there are all sorts of dynamics and different needs in every market, and bridging that at scale is challenging,” Leone told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster.

“You have localized solutions that dominate local markets, but there’s not really a ton of incentive for them to build technology because they’re not going to scale, so you are left with a technology void,” Hanson added.

