Home Depot Adds DoorDash to On-Demand Delivery Lineup

DoorDash has teamed with The Home Depot to offer on-demand delivery for home improvement items.

The collaboration, announced Wednesday (Jan. 22), offers deliveries in as little as an hour and is open to both consumers and Home Depot’s pro customers.

“Amidst a project and out of nails, screw heads or drill bits, on-demand delivery from DoorDash can save time and any added stress,” Mike Goldblatt, vice president of new verticals partnerships at DoorDash, said in a news release. “As we continue our mission to empower local economies, we’re incredibly proud to connect consumers to more retail stores in their communities with convenience and ease.”

According to the release, Home Depot products can now be purchased straight from the DoorDash app. For pro users, the company said, the partnership lets them get the materials they need along with meals or any other thing DoorDash can deliver, without needing to leave their job sites.

The professional market has been a critical source of revenue for Home Depot as consumers have shied away from DIY home improvement projects.

“Unlike individual consumers who might hold off on renovations or repairs, commercial clients and building professionals are under contract deadlines to finish projects, keeping the demand pipeline relatively steady,” PYMNTS wrote in November.

“Key to Home Depot’s pro strategy is its digital overhaul,” PYMNTS added. “The company has tailored its website and app to offer pros a faster, more seamless shopping experience, including features that allow for job site deliveries, bulk pricing and personalized accounts. This digital emphasis aligns with the pro segment’s need for efficiency — a necessity when every minute counts on a job site.”

Last year, Home Depot announced a similar delivery partnership with Instacart, offering same-day deliveries while also tapping Instacart’s “Big & Bulky” fulfillment solutions for orders on heavier items.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote recently about how a partnership between DoorDash and David’s Bridal represents a shift in how consumers shop online for products that had historically been considered high-touch or required a physical experience.

“Consumers now expect online availability and delivery for nearly every product category, with the ability to have a wedding dress “DoorDashed” only signifying how deeply digital commerce has integrated into even the most personal and high-stakes consumer decisions,” that report said. “As a result, the line between what can and cannot be purchased online is becoming increasingly blurred — and increasingly surprising.”