International

Today In Payments Around The World: FreshBooks Acquires Facturama; Virgin Money Lands $44.7M From RBS Fund

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Today In Payments Around The World: FreshBooks Acquires eInvoicing Firm Facturama

In today’s top payments news around the world, FreshBooks said it has acquired the Mexico-based eInvoicing firm Facturama, while Virgin Money said it landed the equivalent of $44.7 million from the U.K.’s Capability Innovation Fund. Plus, TikTok’s owner has asked that a federal judge temporarily put a stop to the Trump administration’s ban on the video-sharing app.

FreshBooks Buys Mexico-Based Digital Invoicing Firm Facturama

FreshBooks said it has bought Facturama, which helps upstarts, self-employed people and small companies have a better grasp on their finances through eInvoice supervision, reporting and “other organizational services.” Mexico has more than four million registered small firms and millions of microbusinesses. Nearly 25 percent of the workforce in the nation is self-employed.

Virgin Money Takes Big Haul in RBS Innovation Fund

Virgin Money said it has notched the equivalent of $44.7 million from Britain’s Capability Innovation Fund, which was made as part of the Alternative Remedies Package that Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) funded as a condition of getting a government bailout following the worldwide financial crisis. The firm indicated that the money will assist in rolling out Virgin Money Business, which is set for a debut next year.

ByteDance Seeks Court Order Against Ban

The owner of TikTok has requested that a federal judge temporarily put a stop to the Trump administration’s prohibition on the video-sharing program. The deadline for TikTok to get its sale approved is coming up this weekend. If that doesn’t occur, it will encounter a de facto ban that President Donald Trump put into place on Aug. 6 through executive order.

Google, Fitbit Probe Deadline Reset to December in EU

Antitrust watchdogs in the EU want additional time to finish their probe into Google’s potential $2.1 billion purchase of California-based Fitbit Inc. The European Commission reportedly lengthened the deadline to Dec. 23. In August, the commission rolled out a full-scale antitrust review into the arrangement.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: LEVERAGING THE DIGITAL BANKING SHIFT – SEPTEMBER 2020  

The September 2020 Leveraging The Digital Banking Shift Study, PYMNTS examines consumers’ growing use of online and mobile tools to open and manage accounts as well as the factors that are paramount in building and maintaining trust in the current economic environment. The report is based on a survey of nearly 2,200 account-holding U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Chinese flag
2.4K
International

Big Tech, Payments Firms May Be Targets Of China's 'Blacklist'

Bitcoin Daily: OCC: US National Banks Can Hold Digital Assets; S. Korea Eyes 20 Pct Tax On Crypto Trading
2.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin Is ‘Less Risky’ Than Cash; Police Probe Indian Crypto Exchange In $272K Theft

HSBC To Staff: Stay Off Bank’s Social Media Accounts
2.1K
Security & Fraud

HSBC To Staff: Stay Off Bank’s Social Media Accounts

2.1K
Smarter Payments

Report: Hanging Up The Phone On Mobile Remittance Fraud

Bright Spots For Retailers And SMBs
2.1K
Today In Data

Bright Spots For Retailers And SMBs

2.0K
B2B Payments

B2B Payments Digital Shift: Carding The ‘Uncardable’ Corporate Spend

Bitcoin Daily: US Looks To Confiscate Almost $400M In OneCoin Case
1.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: US National Banks To Hold Reserve Currencies For Stablecoins; Stripe To Pay Massachusetts $120K In PlexCoin ICO Role

1.9K
Cloud Banking

Fidor: How Cloud-Based Banking Helps With Compliance

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro
1.9K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro

eCommerce credit card dispute
1.9K
Security & Fraud

EMV 3DS: Why 2020 Is Different

GameStop
1.8K
Retail

GameStop's Top Investor Sees Epic Battle With Amazon

1.8K
Security & Fraud

Shopify: 2 Employees Took Consumer Data From Merchant Sites

1.7K
Retail

Retailers Face Supply/Demand Shortfalls This Holiday Season

Mulan Shows Disney+ eCommerce Potential
1.7K
Retail

Mulan’s Big Win Shows Disney+ Has Potential As An eCommerce Ecosystem

1.7K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Prepare For A New, Uneven Playing Field