International

Mnuchin: Trump Is Serious About Action Against TikTok

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
TikTok U.S. China

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has come out against social media video-sharing app TikTok, saying in a CNBC interview on Monday (Aug. 10) that President Trump has decided it cannot be allowed to go on as it has been.

The development comes after the Trump administration’s recent concerns over the app, which officials say is collecting data on Americans on a large scale, Reuters reported.

Mnuchin says the Treasury has the tools it needs to remedy the situation, The New York Times reports, though this is not clarified in the piece.

Mnuchin did not comment on the negotiations with Microsoft to potentially purchase TikTok.

Trump’s comments against the popular video-sharing app have drawn headlines over the last week, as he’s said to be planning a way to ban the app from operating in the U.S., PYMNTS reports. He’s already said U.S. businesses can’t do business with parent company ByteDance as of Sept. 15.

TikTok’s popularity increased substantially during the pandemic. During quarantine, many more young people flocked to the app as a means of entertainment. But then came the scrutiny from governments and bans — the European Union announced an investigation, and India banned the app along with other China-based apps over data sovereignty concerns.

Trump’s concerns, over data protection and security, came after that.

But TikTok is planning retaliation in the form of a lawsuit. The company plans to file a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, the company’s U.S. base of operations, possibly this week. ByteDance is planning to argue that the Trump administration’s ban didn’t give the company a chance to make its own case. And, ByteDance says, the allegations are vague and unsubstantiated.

The White House, in return, has put forth that it is committed to protecting U.S. citizens from foreign security threats.

The only way for TikTok to continue operating in America could be a buyout from Microsoft or other competing entities like Twitter or Netflix.

——————————

New PYMNTS Report: Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook – July 2020 

Call it the great tug-of-war. Fraudsters are teaming up to form elaborate rings that work in sync to launch account takeovers. Chris Tremont, EVP at Radius Bank, tells PYMNTS that financial institutions (FIs) can beat such highly organized fraudsters at their own game. In the July 2020 Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, Tremont lays out how.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Jack Henry’s Payments Hub Connects 15 FIs To RTP
2.1K
Faster Payments

The Clearing House On The Race for Real-Time Payments In The US

Mercari Online Auction Mines Roots For Growth
2.0K
Commerce Connected

Mercari US CEO: Modernizing Marketplaces For The Casual Seller

Donald Trump met with restaurant executives
1.9K
Economy

Trump Provides Stimulus By Executive Order

1.9K
B2B Payments

Fed Moves Ahead With FedNow Despite Objections

1.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: S. Korea To Use Blockchain To Collect Highway Tolls; Polish Financial Watchdog Warns Of Fake Crypto Scams

1.7K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Call For Reopening Stimulus Talks

Past Pandemic Trends and Activities
1.5K
Coronavirus

Cottagecore, Wine Windows And Turning To The Past For Present Comfort

How TikTok ‘eGirls’ Helped Create A Multi-Million-Dollar Fashion Brand
1.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: Twitter In Talks To Buy TikTok

1.3K
Disbursements

New Data: Receivers Value Instant Payouts Enough To Pay To Get Them

1.2K
B2B Payments

Messaging Standards Bring Clarity To A Fragmented Payments Ecosystem

1.2K
B2B Payments

CHAMPS Group Purchasing Works With Procurement Partners On Smoother P2P Services

TikTok app
1.1K
Mobile Applications

The Mystery Of What’s Next For TikTok

1.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Western Union CEO: ‘We’re On An M&A Hunt’

Amazon Could Turn Malls To Distribution Centers
961
Retail

Amazon In Talks With Simon To Turns Malls Into Distribution Centers

TikTok
929
Legal

Report: TikTok Plans Lawsuit Over US Ban