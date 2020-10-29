Paidy Rolls Out ‘3-Pay’ Installment Offering

In today’s top payments news around the world, Paidy debuted its 3-Pay as online commerce is on the rise in Japan, while Marriott International and Grab are teaming to bring premium hospitality experiences to customers. Plus, a new poll finds that this year’s Singles' Day could be a disappointment for American brands.

PayPal-Backed Paidy Launches ‘3-Pay’ as eCommerce Surges in Japan

Paidy introduced 3-Pay offering letting users of its Paidy Plus service divide their purchases up into three installments. It stands in marked contrast to Europe’s Klarna, which has been growing internationally with its buy now, pay later (BNPL) four-installment payment service. Paidy said the new offering, which will have no added interest or charges, is scheduled to go live on Nov. 3.

Grab, Marriott Partner to Deliver Hospitality Experiences in Southeast Asia

Marriott International and Grab are joining forces to bring high-end hospitality experiences to clients in Southeast Asia. The strategic arrangement, which will incorporate features from both brands, will mark the hotel company’s first platform integration in the area. Approximately 600 Marriott eateries and bars will be showcased on GrabFood in six Southeast Asian markets.

Survey: Alibaba's 2020 Singles' Day Could Be Disappointment for US Brands

This year’s Singles' Day shopping blitz could be a disappointment for some U.S. brands, per a new poll by AlixPartners. The majority of Chinese consumers polled by the firm – a strong 57 percent – say they will purchase fewer American brands and items on Singles' Day come Nov. 11.

Germany, France Plan Business Closures Amid Uptick in COVID Cases

Authorities in France and Germany have chosen to put into place a partial lockdown for a month to fight an increase of coronavirus infections. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the government would cover up to 75 percent of lost sales of affected firms that have fewer than 50 staffers. The official also noted that bigger firms will get support in line with the restrictions of European Union state aid law.