International

TikTok's Options Grow As China Demands To OK Deal

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
TikTok, ByteDance, money

As the clock ticks on a possible sale of TikTok USA, the options for parent company ByteDance could be growing. China has thrown a curve ball into the mix by threatening to impose new restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, which would potentially require approval of a sale by regulators in that country.

Suitors include Microsoft, which is now teaming with Walmart on an effort to buy TikTok’s U.S. headquarters in Culver City, California, and the company’s operations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Oracle has also laid out a competing bid that includes venture backers like Sequoia Capital.

Earlier this month, President Trump issued an executive order banning U.S. companies from doing business with ByteDance. He argued this was necessary for national security, to prevent TikTok from turning over U.S. user data to the Chinese government.

Trump has alleged the app poses national security risks because the company could pass along data about users to the Chinese government. Now, TikTok faces a Sept. 15 deadline to sell its U.S. operations.

Bloomberg News reports that China’s regulatory move has ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming reconsidering his options. The company’s deal negotiators are meeting with its regulatory experts to hash out whether it’s even possible to satisfy the demands of both the U.S. and Chinese governments.

Besides all that, there’s simply arriving at a price with potential buyers. Reportedly, the deal could be worth in the range of $20 billion to $30 billion.

According to Bloomberg, while negotiations are proceeding, it’s still possible Zhang will not actually sell his U.S. operations. He could also negotiate a deal with an acquirer, then not complete the transaction because of government demands.

Simply put, there are other money-making moves that Zhang could make. Already, privately held ByteDance is now worth $140 billion, according to startup tracker CB Insights. Bloomberg said the company is estimated to have made more than $3 billion in net profit off of more than $17 billion in revenue in 2019.

As a result, investment bankers have started coming around to pitch ByteDance on having an initial public offering (IPO) of stock .

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.6K
CFO

Report: Putting An End To AP Invoicing Errors

online mortgage
3.4K
Real Estate

Blend CEO: Why Mortgage Lending Needs More Data, Not More Documents

2.4K
Payment Methods

PayPal’s ‘Pay In 4’ Expands Installment Credit Options For PayPal Users

2.3K
SMBs

New Report: How Online Marketplaces Can Capture The $129 Billion Small Business Seller Opportunity

How TikTok Could Help Walmart's Social Commerce
2.1K
Social Commerce

Why Walmart’s Knocking On TikTok’s Door

2.0K
Gig Economy

Meeting The Payments Needs Of Cross-Border Gig Workers

TikTok
1.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: China Must Approve TikTok Sale Under Its New Rules On AI

1.8K
Loans

SBA Eyes Fees Paid To Rocket Loans, Contractor In Loan Program

1.6K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: US Seizes Crypto Accounts Tied To N. Korean Cyberattacks That Stole $29M; Australia Probes Horse Racing Group Linked To OneCoin Crypto Scam

Neflix Makes Freebie Pitch To Hike Market Share
1.6K
Retail

Netflix To Offer Some Free Shows To Hike Market Share

1.6K
Taxes

Temporary Payroll Tax Deferral Plan Starts Sept. 1

United Airlines
1.6K
Travel Payments

United Drops Change Fees On Domestic Flights

Reliance Fires Against Amazon In India Battle
1.5K
Retail

Reliance Retail Fires Shot Against Amazon In Battle For India

1.5K
Security & Fraud

Visa Takes Aim At Unemployment Insurance Fraud

1.4K
Real Estate

UK Banks Retool Branch Locations For Office Space Use