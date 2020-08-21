International

Wirecard Makes Deals To Sell Its Brazil, Britain Operations

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Wirecard To Sell Its Brazil, Britain Operations

As Wirecard AG’s global operations close following its bankruptcy filing, the German payment company has agreed to sell what’s left, the Financial Times reported.

Michael Jaffé, the court-appointed insolvency administrator, said an agreement has been reached to sell Wirecard’s Brazilian business to Sao Paulo-based PagSeguro Digital, one of the nation’s largest mobile payment-based eCommerce companies.

“It is particularly pleasing that the sale of Wirecard Brazil has been the first success with respect to the sale of assets, because the framework conditions of the Wirecard insolvency proceedings have been, and still are, very difficult,” Jaffé said in a statement.

In addition, he noted that the sale of some of the company’s operations in Britain and North America could be announced soon.

The terms of the Britain deal involve a sale of Wirecard Card Solutions to Railsbank Technology Ltd., the London-based banking and compliance platform backed by Visa, the administrator said. Railsbank declined to comment on the terms of the deal. 

FT reported that Railsbank is planning to purchase Wirecard’s customers, some staff and its payment card technology. The deal could be signed in November, but would require approval of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the United Kingdom’s financial regulatory body that operates independently of the government. 

Wirecard filed for insolvency in June last month after admitting that 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) said to have been deposited in two Philippines banks did not exist.

Jaffé said he has received offers from several parties for the Wirecard payment processing business near Munich. He also said that sales negotiation for Wirecard North America, formerly Citigroup’s Prepaid Card Services business, is far along.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that exchange operator Deutsche Boerse plans to remove Wirecard from the DAX index of German blue-chip stocks following a rule change, yet another blow for the disgraced payments company.

Last week, German investigators issued an all-points bulletin seeking the public’s help in finding former Wirecard AG executive Jan Marsalek. The wanted poster issued by the country’s Bundeskriminalamt, the German equivalent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said the 40-year-old Austrian citizen is on the run and “strongly suspected of committing billions in commercial gang fraud” as well as a “particularly serious case of embezzlement and other property and economic offenses.”

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: THE FI’S GUIDE TO MODERNIZING DIGITAL PAYMENTS  

Instant payouts have become the name of the game for vendors and suppliers facing crumbling revenue streams, but banks can find themselves struggling to facilitate faster B2B payments. In this month’s The FI’s Guide to Modernizing Digital Payments, PYMNTS talks to Vikram Dewan, Deutsche Bank’s chief information officer, about how regulatory compliance complicates payments digitization — and why change must begin with shifting away from paper.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

healthcare
3.6K
Payment Methods

Blackhawk Distributes Gift Cards To Health Workers In California

3.0K
Smarter Payments

Keeping Online Tutors From Saying ‘Au Revoir’ To eLearning Platforms

Reliance Industries
2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Reliance Buys Majority Stake In Pharma Delivery Company Netmeds

2.8K
Retail

Airports Consider How To Use Space Amid Falling Retail Sales

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
2.7K
Google

Google Asks FCC For OK To Test 6G Service

REPAY Unveils Sage 500 Technology Integration For B2B Payments
2.6K
B2B Payments

REPAY Lowers Business Card Acceptance Costs In Sage ERP

Walmart CEO Hints At Walmart+’s Future Rollout
2.5K
Walmart

Walmart Drops New Walmart+ Clues

2.4K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Tells Sellers To Ship On Prime 2-Day Schedule

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In CA
2.3K
Ridesharing

Uber Mulls Switching To Franchise Model In California

2.1K
Amazon Delivery

Trump Calls For Amazon To Cover Post Office Costs With Higher Rates

2.1K
Earnings

Kohl’s Digital Sales Surge 58 Pct Amid The Pandemic’s Digital Shift

NYC Restaurants Could Close In Cold Weather
2.1K
Economy

Cuomo: NYC Restaurants May Have To Close In Colder Weather

What Banks Need To Know About AR Digitization
2.0K
Accounts Receivable

What Banks Need To Know About Corporates’ AR Digitization Journeys

Corporates Explore Path To AP Automation
2.0K
B2B Payments

AP Automation: The Three ‘P’s’ Of Standing Out In The Crowd

Apple Inc.
1.8K
Apple

Apple’s Long, Strange Trip To A $2T Valuation