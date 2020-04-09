Investments

Hong Kong’s SMB FinTech Neat Nets $11M

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Neat has netted $11M in a funding round

Hong Kong-based finance startup Neat has closed a Series A funding round and come away with $11 million, according to a press release.

Pacific Century Group (PCG) led the round, while Visa and MassMutual Ventures Southeast Asia were among the other investors.

The company’s goal is to offer smart financial tools to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), including multi-currency accounts that customers can open quickly, corporate expense cards, and the option to send and receive money from anywhere in the world.

Neat has also partnered with Visa, the release stated, and will begin issuing Visa cards to cross-border SMBs.

But Neat also focuses on other applications to enhance the uses of payroll, accounting, logistics and other kinds of software. The ultimate goal for Neat is to allow customers to run a business easily and without stress, the release stated.

The money from this funding round will enable Neat to further international expansion. The press release stated the company has opened an office in London, intending to begin operating in western Europe and help European businesspeople trading with China. The company opened an office in Shenzhen last year, which focuses on Chinese exporters.

The company plans to invest more in customer support, expand its customer base in Southeast Asia, and add more regulatory licenses around the world.

David Rosa, CEO and co-founder of Neat, said he intends to create a “truly global solution” for those looking to trade around the world. He said he hopes to be able to service clients of all sizes, and the partnership with Visa will be a boost for the company.

In other Visa-related news, the coronavirus has taken its toll on the credit card giant, which said it expects lower revenues going forward due to declining rates of travel and spending as the virus continues to affect modern life.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
14.0K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
11.2K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
8.1K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
6.1K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
5.1K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
5.0K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

Foursquare Foursquare
4.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
4.4K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
4.3K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.3K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
4.1K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.0K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

amazon-coronavirus-delivery amazon-coronavirus-delivery
3.6K
Amazon

Is Amazon Missing Its Time To Shine?

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
3.5K
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.3K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans