Anthropic Seeks $150 Billion Valuation in New Funding Round

Anthropic is reportedly in talks on a funding round that would more than double its valuation, from the current $61.5 billion to more than $150 billion.

The artificial intelligence startup is looking to raise at least $3 billion, and possibly as much as $5 billion, the Financial Times (FT) reported Friday (July 25), citing unnamed sources.

The talks are in their early stages, and the terms could change, according to the report.

Anthropic did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

The company’s annualized recurring revenue has grown fourfold since the beginning of the year, from $1 billion to more than $4 billion, the report said.

Anthropic’s Claude is a significant player in coding, and business subscriptions account for 80% of the company’s revenue, per the report.

It was reported July 16 that Anthropic was planning a new investment round that could bring its valuation to $100 billion.

That report also said that the company’s annualized revenue had jumped from $3 billion to $4 billion in the previous month.

On July 10, it was reported that Amazon was considering adding to its $8 billion investment in Anthropic and had discussed the idea of a new, multibillion-dollar injection into the AI model builder.

Anthropic’s most recent funding round was in March, when it raised $3.5 billion and gained a post-money valuation of $61.5 billion.

The company said at the time in a press release that businesses have integrated Claude to perform tasks like turning natural language into code, assisting tax professionals, accelerating the writing of clinical study reports and helping power Amazon’s Alexa+ to bring AI capabilities to households.

“With this investment, Anthropic will advance its development of next-generation AI systems, expand its compute capacity, deepen its research in mechanistic interpretability and alignment, and accelerate its international expansion,” the company said in a March 3 press release.

Anthropic introduced Claude for Financial Services on July 15, saying this product is an out-of-the-box generative AI solution tailored to analysts, portfolio managers and underwriters at large financial institutions.