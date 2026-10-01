Armadin Raises $255 Million to Scale Agentic Cybersecurity Platform

Cybersecurity firm Armadin says it has raised $255.5 million in new funding.

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The company’s Series B round, announced Thursday (Oct. 1), values Aramdin at more than $2.5 billion and will help it scale its agentic security platform, research, training and go-to-market efforts.

“Seven months after emerging from stealth, Armadin is running agentic attack campaigns in production for Fortune 500 enterprises and government customers,” the company said in a news release. “As frontier AI models compress the time between vulnerability disclosure and working exploit, periodic penetration tests cannot keep pace.”

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Scanner output fails in a different manner, the release continued, as it scores each finding in isolation. Armadin says it deploys an “autonomous swarm” of specialized artificial intelligence (AI) agents that “reason like a skilled adversary across the attack surface, chaining individually low-severity weaknesses into validated kill chains.”

Those chains run from “unauthenticated remote code execution at the perimeter through lateral movement to full cloud compromise,” Armadin added. Enterprise and government security teams can view the exact attack paths an adversary would use in production today, as well as the blast radius of each, and cut them off before they are exploited.

“Offense is uniquely advantaged right now,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO of Armadin. “AI lets an attacker find and chain weaknesses faster than any human team can respond. The only way to build a defense that keeps pace is to train it against the best offense available, every day. That is what we built.”

“Against agentic adversaries, the best defense is a great offense powered by AI,” added Ping Li, partner at Accel, which co-led this round with Andreessen Horowitz. “That was our conviction when we led Armadin’s Series A, and it’s even more pressing today.”

That Series A round, announced in March, brought in $189.9 million, which Armadin said was the largest such financing round in cybersecurity history.

PYMNTS wrote Thursday that AI is not creating an entirely new cybersecurity problem, but rather industrializing an existing one. Uncovering vulnerabilities typically required costly human labor. Researchers needed to map applications, go over documentation, understand authentication flows, test configurations, and probe systems for unusual behavior. AI can increasingly perform or accelerate some of that work.

“Enterprises may spend millions building and protecting increasingly complex technology estates while a teenager with the right AI tools can search them for weaknesses at a fraction of the historical cost,” the report added. “That asymmetry should concern CISOs and CFOs alike.”