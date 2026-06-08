Defense Tech Firms VisionWave and Foresight Form AI-Focused Pact

Defense technology firm VisionWave is taking a controlling stake in Foresight Autonomous.

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The company on Monday (June 8) announced it was investing $17 million in Foresight, which makes 3D perception systems. The investment is designed to enhance Foresight’s perception technologies with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the companies said.

“This strategic investment from VisionWave represents an important opportunity to combine our proven perception expertise with advanced AI technologies,” Haim Siboni, Foresight’s chief executive, said in a news release. “We believe that it positions Foresight to offer more sophisticated, AI-driven solutions for the growing defense and security markets, where real-time intelligent perception is increasingly critical.”

With the collaboration, Foresight’s “high-resolution visible light, infra-red, and neuromorphic” sensor technologies will be integrated with VisionWave’s AI and radio frequency based perception systems.

The companies said the goal is to bring about more intelligent, real-time perception solutions for the defense and security spaces, including “counter-unmanned aircraft systems, tactical unmanned systems, border protection, and critical infrastructure monitoring.”

The deal will give VisionWave a 52% stake in Foresight via a two-stage transaction: 46% up front, and the remaining 6% upon commencement of a commercial pilot project involving the companies’ combined technology.

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In related news, PYMNTS’ Competition Policy International spoke last week with David Plotinsky, partner at Morgan Lewis, about how AI has transformed the rulebook governing national security regulations.

“There’s going to need to be, not just in the foreign investment space, but across the board, new ways of thinking about AI,” he said.

At a time when data, algorithms and digital infrastructure are strategic assets, almost every technology company is becoming a national security company, whether it plans to or not, that report said. Governments are thinking about AI infrastructure the same way they once viewed oil pipelines or telecom networks: as strategic assets that could shape sovereignty, influence and national resilience.

“We need to think about, for example, how things like AI will increase the ability of foreign adversaries to take even public data and leverage it to try to use social media and other platforms to influence public opinion,” Plotinsky said.

As a result, the report added, regulators have stopped merely acting as referees enforcing static rules. Instead, they are making long-term bets on the technologies, infrastructures and relationships that might create geopolitical vulnerability years in the future.