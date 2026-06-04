Fanatics Brings Rewards Program to Its Prediction Market

Last year, Fanatics introduced its first prediction market and its first loyalty program.

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Now, the company is bringing them together. The loyalty program, Fanatics ONE, and the company’s rewards currency, FanCash, are powered by Crypto.com’s infrastructure. They give customers on the Fanatics Markets prediction market the chance to earn rewards on each trade, according to a Thursday (June 4) press release.

“These are big steps forward in our mission to bring the best prediction market experience to our customers,” Zeeshan Feroz, president of Fanatics Markets, said in the release. “We are ushering in a new era of loyalty and rewards. FanCash and Fanatics ONE give customers a real reason to trade with Fanatics Markets, and the other enhancements we are debuting today give traders greater precision, control and access to events that they care about most.”

Launched in August, Fanatics ONE covers the sports and entertainment ecosystem. As part of Fanatics Markets, it will let members continue to earn FanCash and tier points based on their activity. As the FIFA World Cup kicks off this summer, Fanatics Markets customers can earn up to 10% in FanCash on their trades, whether they win or lose, according to the release.

“Every dollar of FanCash is a dollar to spend in the Fanatics ecosystem on official merchandise, tickets, Fanatics Fest experiences, collectibles and on future trades,” the release said.

Fanatics introduced Fanatics Markets in December, allowing users to trade contracts on the outcomes of events ranging from sports and culture to finance and politics.

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The launch marked “the company’s latest diversification effort beyond merchandise and traditional sports betting,” PYMNTS reported at the time.

In other predictions market news, Kalshi is constructing a new interface designed for the most highly engaged retail traders.

The interface allows users to track popular contracts by 24-hour volumes, view all trades as they are actively placed, see individual contracts’ order books, customize interfaces to see event contracts related to their portfolios, manage multiple positions in various markets all at once, and pick an option that lessens the friction that comes with entering trades.

The interface has been in the works for roughly a month and is now in testing with a select group of traders. Kalshi declined to comment on the report when reached by PYMNTS.