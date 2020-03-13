In today’s top news, Mastercard is partnering with Samsung to bring Pay On Demand to emerging markets, and new travel curbs imposed by President Trump will cause a ripple effect throughout the economy. Also, Amazon introduces a voice shopping feature on Alexa in India.

Mastercard, Samsung Tie-Up Lets Consumers Pay On Demand

Mastercard is partnering with Samsung to bring its Pay On Demand technology to emerging markets and accelerate connectivity and smart devices. The platform links banks, original equipment producers and telcos, enabling people to access devices in a pay-as-you-go model.

Coronavirus’ Contagion Spreads Across Travel Ecosystem

New travel curbs imposed by President Donald Trump in response to the spread of the coronavirus will send seismic shudders throughout the travel ecosystem, and the payments ecosystem as well. What’s uncertain is how widespread the damage will be.

Android Users In India Can Use Alexa To Shop

Amazon has introduced a new voice shopping feature in India powered by Alexa in a bid to increase its presence in the country’s eCommerce market. The new feature is available “primarily in English,” and it is out on Android.

WeWork To Sell Iconic NYC Building To Amazon

Amazon announced that it will purchase the former Lord & Taylor building in downtown Manhattan from office sharing startup WeWork for over $1 billion.

Ace Is The Place With The Helpful Omnichannel Strategy

While eCommerce may be thriving, that doesn’t mean retailers should ignore evolving their in-store experiences. Retailers that focus on revamping only one sales channel are more likely to have difficulties generating consumer loyalty. In the latest Commerce Connected Playbook, PYMNTS spoke with Deanna Moreno Hernandez at Ace Hardware about the importance of crafting seamless omnichannel shopping experiences to boost customer conversion.

How JD.com Uses AI To Connect Consumers With Commerce

AI is often described as “the thing” that will reinvent retail. But it won’t unless it powers a fully integrated and interconnected eCommerce ecosystem, says Dr. Xiaodong He, Deputy Managing Director of JD AI Research. He takes Karen Webster inside the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovations that JD is using to connect consumers with a curated commerce experience, in real time.

Vacasa On Using AI To Put Predictability In Home Sharing

Home sharing platform Vacasa has raised more than $500 million in funding and recently paid $162 million to buy Wyndham Vacation Rentals in a bid to build their position in the hotly competitive home sharing space. Vacasa COO Bob Milne tells PYMNTS that AI is key to creating their competitive edge, including when to alert property owners that their property needs a deep cleaning.