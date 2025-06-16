Debit Rewards Surge as Consumers Shift Spending Preferences

Highlights
Debit rewards programs, which were significantly reduced by as much as 50% immediately after the Durbin Amendment capped fees on debit card payments, are now seeing new life. This comeback is fueled by the continued rise of debit as a preferred spending method.
Recent announcements underscore this resurgence, with companies launching new or enhanced debit reward offerings with cashback rewards that are higher than those seen with credit cards.
Brands and financial institutions are increasingly recognizing the strategic opportunity debit card rewards programs present.
Debit rewards programs had seemingly gone the way of the dodo.
See More In: cash back, Consumer Spending, debit, debit cards, Debit Rewards, Durbin Amendment, Galileo Financial Technologies, Loyalty and Rewards, News, Payment Methods, Prizeout, PYMNTS News, Retail, rewards programs, SoFi, Venmo, Venmo Debit Card