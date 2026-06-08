Cash App Expands Payment Options With Instacart and Other Merchants

Cash App says several new retailers now offer its payment products at checkout.

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The new integrations with Afterpay and Cash App Pay are designed to give shoppers greater flexibility, the Block-owned company announced in a news release Monday (June 8).

“More brands, more flexibility, more ways for customers to pay how they want — that’s what this is about. Afterpay and Cash App Pay each serve a distinct customer need, and together they give our merchant partners a powerful set of tools to meet shoppers wherever they are in their purchase journey,” Tanuj Parikh, head of revenue for Afterpay and Cash App.

“We’re proud to welcome all these new partners this summer and keep expanding what our commerce suite can offer.”

According to the release, merchants now offering Afterpay include Dog Friendly Co, GlassesUSA, Herff Jones, Jaxxon, k2o by Kylie Jenner, Kat The Label, Minky Couture, Monday Swimwear, Nanit, Rally House, REDVANLY, Shokz, and WeWoreWhat.

Instacart, Fubo, Lime and Sweetgreen have begun offering Cash App Pay, while Made-it Pro, Shoe Carnival & Shoe Station, and Squire now offer both options.

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“Adding Afterpay to our checkout gives our community the flexibility to invest in quality swimwear pieces and pay over time in installments,” said Shannon Owens, Monday Swimwear’s head of marketing.

“Whether someone is building their capsule swim wardrobe or treating themselves to that special bikini for summer, Afterpay lets them shop with confidence and manage their payments on their own terms.”

The announcement follows last week’s release of the Cash App Wand, a physical payment accessory that is the first example of a new “payment form factor” called Cash App Tags.

Linked to a user’s Cash App Visa Card, the wand can be used anywhere Visa tap-to-pay is accepted, using NFC technology to enable payments.

Meanwhile, recent research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows that while 53% of Americans are cutting back on spending, that hasn’t translated into greater use of buy now, pay later (BNPL) tools such as Afterpay.

As covered here last month, so-called “reactive consumers” — those whose spending and savings both decline and who responded almost entirely by cutting back — used BNPL at a rate of only 8%.

“By contrast, 48% of consumers who took proactive steps, such as adding income, negotiating bills and reaching for financial tools, used BNPL — six times more. BNPL account ownership tracks the same way: 37% of proactive consumers hold a BNPL account, versus 14% of reactive ones,” PYMNTS wrote.