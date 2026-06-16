5 Payments Orchestration Capabilities Driving Higher Approval Rates

Highlights
Companies that deploy all core orchestration capabilities dramatically outperform peers that adopt only part of the stack.
The biggest gaps are operational, with token ownership, onboarding speed and payment rail integration still slowing change.
FinTechs have room to capture business by eliminating those bottlenecks instead of adding another processor connection.
Payments orchestration has evolved to the point where any debate is no longer whether merchants should connect to multiple processors, payment methods and acquiring partners. Most already have.