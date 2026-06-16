5 Payments Orchestration Capabilities Driving Higher Approval Rates

FinTechs have room to capture business by eliminating those bottlenecks instead of adding another processor connection.

Payments orchestration has evolved to the point where any debate is no longer whether merchants should connect to multiple processors, payment methods and acquiring partners. Most already have.

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The broader challenge may center on why some businesses that invested in orchestration still struggle with failed transactions, payment outages and costly integration projects.

A new PYMNTS Intelligence study done in collaboration with Spreedly points to a simple conclusion: buying orchestration is not the same as building operational flexibility.

The companies posting the strongest payment performance are distinguished by five capabilities that reinforce one another: automated routing, frequent routing updates, failover, token control and the ability to introduce new payment rails without major redevelopment. Firms that assemble all five are more than twice as likely to achieve payment approval rates above 97% as companies with only one or two capabilities, and they are roughly 11 times more likely to report transaction completion gains exceeding 2%.

Routing as a Strategic Tool

Many organizations still make routing decisions manually even after investing in orchestration technology. That leaves revenue exposed whenever issuer performance changes or network conditions deteriorate. The companies generating the strongest results increasingly treat routing as a continuous operational process. Automated decisions and frequent updates allow payment traffic to adapt as conditions change instead of relying on rules established months earlier.

Resilience Is Built Before Outages Occur

Payment disruptions have become common enough that failover has shifted from contingency planning to routine operations. Yet implementation varies sharply. Some companies still require engineers or operations teams to intervene before traffic moves to another provider. Others reroute transactions automatically and continue processing with minimal interruption. The difference is reflected in customer experience. Faster recovery limits abandoned checkouts and reduces the likelihood that shoppers simply leave rather than try again.

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Token Ownership

One of the most revealing findings in the research concerns payment credentials. Most companies still do not fully control their own tokens. That arrangement works adequately until they want to replace a processor, negotiate pricing or expand into another payment relationship. Suddenly, implementation costs, data migration and testing become significant projects.

Token ownership therefore affects more than security. It determines how quickly a business can change partners without rebuilding large portions of its payments infrastructure. For FinTech providers, solving that problem may prove more valuable than offering another payment connection.

New Payment Rails Still Require Old-Fashioned Work

Payments technology promises agility, but many companies still face months of engineering work before adding a new payment rail or provider. That operational drag explains why businesses often consolidate providers instead of expanding choice. The cost of change outweighs the potential benefit. An orchestration platform may technically support multiple connections, yet if onboarding remains measured in months rather than days, competitive flexibility remains limited.

Why FinTechs Have an Opening

The data also suggests that partial deployment has its drawbacks. Companies with three or four of the five capabilities perform much closer to organizations with one or two than to those with a complete stack. Incremental upgrades add complexity without producing comparable improvements in approvals or completed transactions.

That finding creates a clear opportunity for infrastructure providers. Enterprises do not necessarily need another gateway or processor. They need faster onboarding, portable payment credentials, simpler rail integration and tools that allow routing strategies to change without lengthy engineering projects.

That is the broader implication of the research. Payments orchestration has matured beyond connectivity. Advantages accrue to businesses that can adapt quickly when networks fail, economics shift or customer preferences change. The companies building those capabilities are already seeing better approval rates and stronger transaction completion.