buybuy BABY Rolls Out Design Squad

To provide a one-stop-shop for nursery design and inspiration, buybuy BABY rolled out Design Squad in conjunction with sister brand and digital interior design firm Decorist. The companies are both Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. subsidiaries, according to an announcement.

“Regardless of where our customer is in their design journey, and no matter what their budget, our new innovative service helps make the nursery design experience seamless and fun,” buybuy BABY Senior Vice President and General Manager Glen Cary said in the announcement. “We know that today’s millennial parents want their children’s rooms to reflect their unique style more than ever.”

Design Squad, for its part, is powered by interior designers and many of those professionals are parents themselves. The company provides assistance and content with professional designer Q&A, curated nursery designs and a custom room design offering. Its offerings include five-question style quiz that can help shoppers find the right look for them.

Customers can also “Shop The Room” with a pre-designed selection of more than 35 nurseries in styles ranging from boho to farmhouse and “everywhere in between” per the company. Additionally, customers seeking professional design assistance can use a room design service to receive a custom room designed through the web by a professional with the inclusion of a clickable shopping list and detailed floor plan.

The Design Squad blog also provides suggestions, inspiration and shortcuts for creating a nursery from the team of interior design experts at Decorist. Parents that need fast help for choosing the correct paint color or locating an affordable crib can also receive recommendations and assistance through a designer Q&A.

Decorist Vice President of Operations Susie Doyle said in the announcement that the company can “meet the customer at any life stage, from planning a nursery, to kid’s bedrooms, to playrooms as well, so they will be with us for a long time to come.”