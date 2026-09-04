FDIC Deposit Rule Gives Banks More Room for Business Cash

Highlights
The FDIC has substantially raised the amount of reciprocal deposits that qualifying banks can hold under the statutory exception from brokered-deposit treatment.
The change gives qualifying banks more capacity to accept reciprocal deposits, including deposits associated with businesses holding balances above the insurance limit at a single institution.
For commercial banks, reciprocal deposits can form part of broader relationships built around operating accounts, payments, treasury management and credit.
For banks seeking a larger share of their commercial customers’ operating cash, new federal deposit rules may help those efforts.