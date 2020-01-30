Retail

Organic Garage To Use Cornershop App For Grocery Orders, Deliveries

grocery delivery

Canadian supermarket company Organic Garage has entered into a partnership with Uber affiliate Cornershop to boost online grocery deliveries, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 29) press release.

The app service went live Thursday. Organic Garage was the second official partner for groceries with Cornershop, which was bought by Uber in a majority acquisition in October 2019. Cornershop initially started in Chile and Mexico in 2015, as an on-demand grocery app that promises deliveries in under 60 minutes.

Through the app, users will be able to order groceries from Organic Garage and have them delivered to their homes.

Prices under the app will reflect the regular prices on shelves and flyers at Organic Garage, according to the press release. As a partner with Cornershop, Organic Garage will offer reduced prices in comparison with non-partner companies. Customers will have the option of subscribing to Cornershop Pop for $99 per year, which can offer them access to free deliveries for orders over $40. It will also give additional discounts.

The first step in the company’s agreement was the data sharing agreement for retail pricing. That will lead to product availability being updated on the app. Organic Garage will be transitioning to an automatic replenishment system for its retail stores in the future.

Organic Garage CEO Matt Lurie said partnering with Cornershop will allow the company to grow its customer base and keep existing customers happy. He said the firm had done research on current grocery app and food delivery trends and had determined that the best way forward was going with a third party to help create its app. And, by allowing a 10 kilometer radius of delivery, Lurie added that the app would be able to service customers who don’t have an Organic Garage in close proximity.

Online grocery delivery is a fast-growing trend as modern customers search for the most convenient ways to obtain food and eat meals. Recently, some companies have been looking to automation to help run deliveries at even more efficient speeds.

