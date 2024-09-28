Custom 3D Cookie Cake Builder Takes Cue From Nike

As consumers expect interactive, customized eCommerce experiences, Great American Cookies is learning from sneaker brands and auto companies how to create an immersive, engaging ordering journey.

The sweet treats brand recently launched its 3D Cookie Cake Builder for custom orders. In an interview with PYMNTS, Mason Wiederhorn, chief brand officer of the chain’s parent company FAT Brands, described the inspiration for this ordering experience.

“We were looking at Nike and some of their shoe builders and some of the various car builders out there,” Wiederhorn said. “It was really important that we use the actual imagery to build out our textures and icing pieces, because we want it to really present what the guest’s going to receive when they when they get to the store.”

So Far, So Good

In these early days, the company is seeing this digital experience yield strong results, getting consumers on the path to purchase and encouraging them to spend more, as customers seek out customizable options.

“We really felt like something customizable would be really, really impactful for the business,” Wiederhorn said.

Wiederhorn said cookie cakes account for 30% to 40% of Great American Cookies’ product mix, and that the Builder has yielded an 8% boost to average order value and a 14% bump in eCommerce conversions.

This success comes as consumers seek simple, intuitive online shopping experiences. A PYMNTS Intelligence study “The Online Features Driving Consumers to Shop With Brands, Retailers or Marketplaces,” revealed that 40% of consumers consider how easy to navigate a merchant’s online store is when choosing where to make purchases.

Given shoppers’ positive responses to the custom 3D Cookie Cake Builder, FAT Brands is looking into other products that can offer a similar experience.

“We’ve been talking about an ice cream cake builder, which I’m pretty excited about … for Marble Slab Creamery,” Wiederhorn said, adding that the restaurant group is also considering a similar offering for its pizza and burger brands.

Custom Click-and-Mortar™ Experiences

Down the line, these menu item customization capabilities will also affect the in-store ordering experience as the technology gets integrated into kiosks.

“We’re looking at early 2025 to get that rolled out, and that’ll open the door for us to be able to offer this true customization in store,” Wiederhorn said.

Indeed, consumers are looking for digitally integrated on-site experiences. PYMNTS Intelligence’s 2024 Global Digital Shopping Index highlights the emergence of the Click-and-Mortar™ shopper who likes to improve the on-site journey with the convenience of digital technologies.

FAT Brands has seen strong repeat rates for kiosks and is planning to integrate more digital convenience into its stores.

“We’re excited to move everybody in that direction. It also allows us to build in the loyalty component physically in-store,” Wiederhorn said. “All in all, we’re seeing [in-store technology] continue to pick up, and we’re trying to make sure that the digital experience we’re offering in store is a value add for the guests and not just something focused on streamlining our operations.”