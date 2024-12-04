Global Retailers Ramp Up Use of AI Shopping Tools

Major retailers worldwide are accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) deployment in stores and apps.

Walmart Chile is rolling out AI-powered smart carts, while Thai supermarket chain Central Food Retail launched an AI shopping assistant called “Tops Chef Bot.” Meanwhile, a Bain & Company study found that although most U.S. consumers show optimism about AI’s retail potential, 71% haven’t noticed they’re already using it while shopping.

Walmart Chile Rolls Out AI-Powered Smart Shopping Carts

Walmart Chile is deploying AI-equipped shopping carts at five Lider Express stores, according to a Tuesday (Dec. 3) press release, becoming the country’s first supermarket chain to implement computer vision-based smart cart technology.

The system, branded as “Al Carro de Líder,” uses detachable devices with dual cameras that clip onto standard shopping carts. According to Shopic, which provided the technology, the system can recognize thousands of products with over 95% accuracy.

“We are committed to helping our customers save money and live better. Implementing new technologies that save time for our customers is one of the ways we bring this mission to life,” Frank Eckert, central operations manager at Walmart Chile, said in the release.

The smart carts enable customers to scan items while shopping, view running totals and skip traditional checkout lines. Company data shows shoppers can complete purchases in under one minute, compared to typical nine-minute waits at cashier lanes, according to the release.

The program is launching at stores in five Metropolitan Region districts: La Florida, Quilicura, Las Condes, Lo Barnechea and Padre Hurtado.

Bain Study: Most Online Shoppers Unaware of AI Encounters

Most U.S. online shoppers are interacting with AI without knowing it, according to a new study from Bain & Company.

The survey of 700 online shoppers found that 71% were unaware they had used generative AI while shopping, even though most had recently visited retailers employing the technology.

Despite this lack of awareness, customers showed optimism about AI’s potential, with about half viewing it as transformative. The study found that 41% would feel comfortable using AI tools from trusted brands.

Rather than privacy concerns, the main barriers to AI adoption were satisfaction with current, non-AI shopping methods (47%) and perceived lack of need (39%). Only 22% cited distrust of AI as a factor.

“The online shopping experience has been so finely tuned over the past couple of decades that retailers’ near-term generative AI priorities should be about complementing existing shopping habits rather than replacing them,” said Merritt Robinson, Bain’s global head of design, in a news release.

The study also found that more than half of shoppers considered inaccurate product information and obvious errors as the biggest negative impacts on user experience.

Thai Retail Giant Launches AI Shopping Assistant

Central Food Retail has unveiled Thailand’s first AI-powered shopping assistant for supermarkets, marking a significant shift in the country’s retail landscape.

The company launched “Tops Chef Bot” on Monday (Dec. 2) at its Tops Food Hall in Central Chidlom, a department store located in Bangkok. The service integrates Google Cloud’s generative AI technology with the retailer’s personal shopper service through LINE, a messaging application.

The AI assistant offers four main features: personalized product recommendations, meal preparation guidance with ingredient amounts, promotional deal alerts and connection to human staff when needed.

“We prioritize the integration of digital technology and AI to refine our operations and elevate the customer experience,” said Stephane Coum, CEO of Central Retail’s Food Group, in a news release.

The system uses Google Cloud’s Gemini 1.5 Flash model and aims to help urban customers who lack time for store visits and meal preparation. It can accommodate dietary restrictions and religious requirements while managing inventory and suggesting complementary products.

The company plans to expand the service nationwide across its Tops supermarket chain. The move is part of Central Retail’s broader strategy to become a world-class omnichannel food retailer.