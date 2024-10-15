Saudi Arabia Takes Global Leadership Role in Click-and-Mortar™ Shopping

Download the Playbook Download: The 2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS.com may contact me at the email address above. Δ

In Saudi Arabia, consumers love Click-and-Mortar™ shopping, which mixes the best of online and in-store experiences. More than half of the country’s shoppers prefer either digitally assisted in-store shopping or online order with in-person pickup. Perhaps coming as little surprise, Saudi Arabia’s millennial and Generation Z consumers show the strongest enthusiasm for Click-and-Mortar™ shopping.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest study finds that merchants in this country generally excel at providing the digital shopping features their customers want. However, consumers often overlook and miss out on many of these benefits. In fact, the typical consumer could not find seven available features that they would have liked to use. This highlights the need for merchants to do a better job at designing customer experiences — both online and in-store.

These are some of the findings explored in “The 2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions. This report captures recent trends in consumer behavior with a focus on the rise of Click-and-Mortar™ shopping experiences. It draws on a survey of 1,076 consumers and 414 merchants in Saudi Arabia as well as a larger global study.

Inside “The 2024 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia Edition”:

What Click-and-Mortar™ is and why it matters

How Saudi Arabia stacks up against the United States and other economies in Click-and-Mortar™ shopping

Which types of consumers in Saudi Arabia gravitate most to Click-and-Mortar™ shopping

The shopping channels consumers in this country use most when shopping for select categories of goods

The key features that Click-and-Mortar™ shoppers look for from merchants

The areas merchants should focus on to boost their Click-and-Mortar™ appeal

Saudi Arabia’s eager consumers demonstrate the need for merchants to understand and apply smart Click-and-Mortar™ strategies. This report includes key insights for merchants looking to become market leaders in the region. Download the report to learn more about why Click-and-Mortar™ represents the future of shopping.