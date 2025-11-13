Compliance Becomes the New Competitive Edge in Embedded Finance
“Retailers Expand Embedded Finance to Unlock Control and Customization,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Marqeta, explores how retailers are transforming payments from a back-end function into a front-line growth strategy. The study finds that embedded finance has become a core competitive lever for modern retail. From co-branded cards and digital wallets to subscription models and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options, these integrations provide retailers with new ways to manage customer experiences, enhance conversion rates and drive efficiency, all while navigating mounting compliance and fraud prevention challenges.