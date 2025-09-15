David’s Bridal to Take Over Production of Vera Wang Collection

David’s Bridal expanded its relationship with famed dress designer Vera Wang.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The new collaboration makes David’s Bridal the global producer and retailer of the Vera Wang Bride collection of wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses, and eventually, wedding invitations and stationery, according to a Friday (Sept. 12) press release.

The partnership also marks the creation of the Vera Wang Bride world, available exclusively at David’s Bridal, the release said.

“Vera is one of the most visionary and influential couture designers of our time, fearless in her creative approach and unapologetic in her focus on craftsmanship and quality. An icon,” David’s Bridal CEO Kelly Cook said in the release. “Vera’s ability to balance fashion duality, intensely sensual artistry with rock and roll edge, parallels David’s new strategic vision as we innovate, modernize and reimagine our brand. We revere this opportunity, as the world’s largest bridal manufacturer and leader in bridal retail, to take Vera’s cherished and iconic Vera Wang Bride brand into its next chapter.”

Starting next year, David’s will oversee full production of the Vera Wang Bride bridal collection, a move that will ensure quality, consistency and speed, the release said. It will also offer brides greater accessibility and faster delivery by managing every step in-house, “sketch to final stitch.”

Vera Wang Bride will be available nationwide in all David’s Bridal locations and online. The Vera Wang HAUTE business will continue to be operated independently by Vera Wang, offering custom couture bridal gowns and red carpet couture, according to the release.

In July, David’s Bridal debuted an Amazon storefront, The Edit by DB Studio, featuring a new brand that offers gowns and dresses for special and everyday occasions.

Cook told PYMNTS in an interview later that month that for David’s Bridal, everything revolves around the bride.

“We needed to serve the brides that wanted a dress that was under $500, but she did not want to sacrifice the quality of a $5,000 dress,” Cook said. “That is the key. She did not want a cheap dress. That is not what she wanted. She wanted a highly constructed, beautiful, branded gown of high quality that was under $500. So that’s when we launched, discovered and defined The Edit by DB Studio brand. And we wanted to serve it to as many customers as possible, which is why we partnered with Amazon.”