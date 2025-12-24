Retail Closes the Holiday Season Leaner and More Focused

Highlights
Shoppers stayed engaged but tightened control. Holiday spending continued, but consumers bought fewer items, leaned harder on promotions and used installments and rewards to manage cash flow.
Amazon and Walmart pulled more data along with more spend. PYMNTS Intelligence shows both retailers strengthening share-of-wallet positions, reinforcing their advantage in payments data, loyalty and targeted offers.
Retail won by making technology disappear. Interviews across The SKU reveal that AI, data and payments mattered most when they improved search, discovery and checkout without drawing attention to themselves.
Retail in 2025 was defined less by a single breakthrough than by a set of pressures that forced retailers to get practical. Consumers kept shopping. But they did it with a sharper pencil, trading down where it made sense, leaning into promotions, and treating credit, rewards and installments as tools to manage budgets rather than as a blank check.