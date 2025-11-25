TikTok Shop Draws Buyers and Sellers of Luxury Goods

Sellers of luxury goods have reportedly found TikTok Shop to be a good place to reach buyers.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Handbags, limited-edition sneakers and watches are among the luxury goods that are selling on the platform, in some cases for thousands of dollars, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 25).

One seller of pre-owned luxury goods said in the report that TikTok drives sales both online and in-store and that the platform now accounts for about one-third of the retailer’s profits.

While TikTok takes an 8% cut of everything sold in the app, the platform generates enough business to make it worth the cost, the retailer told Bloomberg.

TikTok has supported the sales of pre-owned luxury goods on its platform by approving authenticators that can verify the legitimacy of these products, requiring sellers to provide a certificate of authenticity from one of these companies, and cracking down on counterfeits and other violations of its policies, according to the report.

The company’s TikTok Live video streams and live auctions have also been adopted by luxury resellers, per the report.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

TikTok said in July that its platform enables a growing amount of discovery, decision-making and direct purchase in the luxury fashion category.

“This shift aligns with broader industry patterns: across the category, around two-thirds of first-time luxury buyers cite social media — rather than traditional offline media — as their entry point,” the company said in a July 2 press release.

The company also said in the release that in the United States, TikTok’s average user is over 30 and that among its luxury audience, 70% of users have spent over 1,000 pounds (about $1,320) on a single fashion item after watching content on the platform.

TikTok’s efforts to prevent scams on its platform resulted in the company rejecting 70 million products and removing 700,000 sellers for policy violation in the first half of 2025, Nicolas Waldmann, who heads TikTok Shop’s governance and experience external affairs team, told Business Insider in a report posted Nov. 11.

In addition to partnering with outside firms to manage tasks such as authenticating pre-owned luxury goods, TikTok has its own in-house detection tools and employs a mix of human and artificial intelligence moderation to identify fraudulent accounts and listings, Waldmann said, per the report.