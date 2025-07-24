Walmart Beats Amazon in Same-Day Delivery During Prime Week

Highlights
Walmart now leads in same-day delivery, particularly in groceries, with 48% of grocery-only customers choosing same-day delivery versus 36% for Amazon.
Walmart benefits from its hybrid retail model — many customers use curbside pickup or shop in-store — whereas Amazon’s customer base relies more heavily on home delivery.
Rising tariffs, inflation and shifting strategies are forcing major retailers to innovate rapidly, with same-day delivery emerging as a critical differentiator.
In the race to dominate modern retail’s final frontier of instant convenience, Walmart has done what once seemed improbable: outpace Amazon in the battle for same-day delivery.