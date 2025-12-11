Walmart Joins Nasdaq as Amazon Competition Goes High-Tech and Agentic

Highlights
Retail competition is shifting to a race to compress time — using AI and logistics to make product discovery, purchase and delivery frictionless.
Amazon and Walmart are racing on speed and infrastructure: Amazon with same-day expansion and massive AI/logistics investment; Walmart leveraging stores as rapid-fulfillment hubs and rebranding itself as a tech-forward retailer.
The emerging battleground is agentic AI, where smart assistants may replace retailer loyalty — driving both companies to embed advanced AI into shopping interfaces.
When one thinks of retail competition, the battle between eCommerce and brick-and-mortar is typically what leaps to mind.