Tariff Refunds Help Retailers Bring Down Prices

Retailers and consumer goods companies have begun lowering prices thanks to tariff refunds.

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Walmart, Tractor Supply and e.l.f. Beauty are among the companies going this route, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Aug. 31), noting that these price cuts are designed to juice sales at a time when consumers are seeking value.

In the case of e.l.f., refunds from tariffs gave the company the chance to adjust its pricing, Chief Financial Officer Mandy Fields told the WSJ.

The company in May began testing price reductions in May with a $4 discount on its Halo Glow Skin Tint and saw a 40% increase in unit sales. Since then, e.l.f. has made permanent price cuts on around 10% of its lineup, the report added.

“The consumer is telling us, they’re voting with their dollar,” Fields said. “These price reductions are resonating.”

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As the report noted, rising fuel prices in the wake of the U.S. war against Iran have put a strain on household budgets.

When gas prices climbed above $4 a gallon, consumers started to making trade-offs in their spending, setting aside more money to gas and less to other purchases, Walmart finance chief John David Rainey said during an earnings call this month.

“June was a little more obvious as we look at the quarter in terms of customers making trade-offs. And it’s why we have leaned so heavily into lower prices,” Rainey said.

Walmart this month announced it had cut prices on 11,000 items, including ground beef, funding those rollbacks with $2.9 billion in tariff refunds.

Meanwhile, new data from PYMNTS Intelligence provides another dimension to the consumer spending picture by spotlighting where household budgets are feeling pressure.

Research from the August Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report showed that consumers were much more likely to point to day-to-day expenses than discretionary summer purchases as sources of financial pressure. Groceries were mentiond by 53% of consumers, utilities by 45% and gas or transportation by 36%, whil travel was cited by just 19%.

“The findings prove helpful in explaining why improving aggregate purchasing power can coexist with financial strain among individual households,” PYMNTS wrote last week, adding that the research had “found that 14% of consumers who began the summer outside the paycheck-to-paycheck economy had moved into it during the season.”