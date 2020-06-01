Ridesharing

With Curfews Descending, Uber And Others Suspend Services

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Uber app

With curfews descending on some American cities due to violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters, Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have ceased operations during the curfew hours, CNBC reports.

The protests have broken out in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by a police officer in Minneapolis last week. The curfews came down as some of the protests erupted into violence.

Now, Uber has suspended its operations in Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco and parts of Minneapolis during the curfew hours for the time being. Lyft is also following guidance of the curfews and DoorDash will be pausing operations during those hours, too.

Uber issued a statement on its efforts to aid people during the current events going on.

“Some cities have requested that we suspend operations completely while others want to ensure Uber is available for essential services,” the company said in a statement, the network reported. “We’re also using the Uber app to educate riders and drivers about city curfews and remind them Uber should be used for emergency purposes only during this time.”

In separate news, Uber is debuting a new option for $50 for an hour-long ride in some cities. The idea is to allow for multiple stops to help riders get essential tasks done, particularly as the pandemic remains ongoing, in another example of the company responding to drastically-changed world conditions. That feature will be available June 2 in Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Tacoma and Seattle.

Uber and Lyft, along with other ride-hailing apps, have seen dramatic drop-offs in their main ridesharing revenue as the pandemic necessitated people staying indoors. But they have been able to innovate by implementing new features, as Lyft showed by rolling out a grocery delivery app.

The pandemic has put gig workers in a bind, cutting out their main source of revenue even as their status as contract workers made it difficult to access unemployment benefits.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Goldman Takes Bitcoin To Task Goldman Takes Bitcoin To Task
3.9K
Cryptocurrency

Goldman Takes Bitcoin To Task

2.6K
VISA

Visa’s Kevin Phalen: Moving B2B Payments From Acceleration To Execution

United Airlines United Airlines
2.6K
Economy

United Airlines Announces Executive Staff Cuts

2.5K
Next-Gen Debit

MoneyLion: Navigating Customers’ New Financial Realities

2.3K
Payments Innovation

The Future Of Payments Beyond The Pandemic

Wells Fargo Wells Fargo
2.1K
Bank Regulation

Wells Fargo Announces New Risk Management Hires And Strategy

Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs Savings Surge With Negative Effects For SMBs
2.0K
SMBs

US Savings Rate Soars As Consumer Spending Sinks – A Bad Sign For SMBs

Summer 2020’s New Winning Accessory Summer 2020’s New Winning Accessory
1.9K
Retail

Summer 2020’s New Winning Accessory

1.8K
Digital Payments

WSFS Bank: Plain Vanilla Digital Banking Won’t Cut It Any More

1.8K
Payments Innovation

The Rise Of Card-On-File Commerce

Golden Knights To Reimburse Fans Golden Knights To Reimburse Fans
1.7K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Golden Knights To Reimburse Fans

Sennder Raises $70M For Digital Freight Tech Sennder Raises $70M For Digital Freight Tech
1.6K
Amazon Investments

Freight-Forwarder Beacon Now Counts Amazon’s Bezos As Investor

Uber-works-gig-workers Uber-works-gig-workers
1.5K
Acquiring

Uber Cleared To Buy Online Grocer Cornershop

zoom, video, conferencing, coronavirus, pandemic, security zoom, video, conferencing, coronavirus, pandemic, security
1.5K
Security & Fraud

Zoom To Strengthen Security For Its Paid Users

Amazon enters into the video game arena with shooter game Crucible Amazon enters into the video game arena with shooter game Crucible
1.4K
Amazon

Amazon To Offer Jobs To Most Of Workers Hired In Pandemic