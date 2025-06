Financial crime prevention firm NetGuardians has merged with transaction data analytics provider Intix.

The merger, announced in a news release Thursday (June 19), combines the two companies into a new one called Vyntra.

“Vyntra represents a new chapter — not just for us, but for the financial institutions we serve,” said Joël Winteregg, CEO of Vyntra and former Group CEO of both Intix and NetGuardians.

“Whether it’s monitoring transactions and payment flows, ensuring anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, or detecting fraud as it happens, Vyntra unifies transaction observability and financial crime prevention under one roof.”

According to the release, Vyntra serves upwards of 130 institutions in more than 60 countries, working with retail, private, institutional and digital-native banks and FinTechs.

“Vyntra’s launch responds to a clear market need: real-time, end-to-end observability of financial transactions that enhances compliance, reduces risk, and strengthens operational resilience within financial institutions,” the release said.

The company’s services can help financial institutions detect and resolve payment issues before they affect customers, while also battling financial crime and providing transaction visibility “at scale,” the release added.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence has shown that 80% of organizations were targeted by payment fraud in 2024, up from 65% the prior year. Paper checks remain the main source of fraud vulnerability, with 65% of organizations dealing with check fraud in 2023.

“If there’s one unwelcome constant in payments, it’s fraud,” PYMNTS wrote last month. “Lately, fraud has multiplied, and social engineering scams and others are outpacing traditional fraud prevention measures.”

To combat fraudsters, financial institutions need to adopt a proactive, holistic approach to security in general and scam protection in particular, Entersekt CEO Schalk Nolte said in an interview with PYMNTS.

That means employing behavioral analytics and other risk signals to figure out the context and effectively bolster defenses as needed to protect consumers and ensure the best payment experience possible. However, that’s not an easy task, given the interconnected nature of eCommerce and banks.

“The human remains the weakest point of attack, and it’s a scary world out there,” Nolte said.

In the post-COVID era, banks have begun engaging more often with customers to increase security, with many embracing two-factor authentication, push notifications or FIDO passkeys.

“They have all these things, but they are not integrated,” Nolte said. “Every single type of attack requires a different response and a different approach.”