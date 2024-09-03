Finexio CEO: Security Offers Competitive Edge in Payments Landscape

Staying ahead in fraud prevention is a competitive advantage for today’s businesses, Finexio CEO Ernest Rolfson writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “Beyond the Horizon: How to Identify Unexpected Threats That Could Impact Your Business.”

As we look ahead to the potential of the future, the payments industry faces both opportunities and challenges. Finexio has been at the forefront of accounts payable (AP) payments as a service for nearly a decade, serving mid-market and enterprise organizations. Our innovations, including AI-driven supplier management, Card by Mail and Finexio Shield, have positioned us as industry trailblazers. However, we remain vigilant about the impacts of potential shifts in the payments landscape.

Technological Advancements: The Promise of AI Fulfilled

Continued advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are presenting an ever-wider range of opportunities for enhancing payment security and efficiency. At Finexio, we’re leveraging these technologies to bolster our fraud prevention capabilities, reduce operational costs for customers and optimize payment processes. The imperative is to stay on top of the promise of AI and use the gift it provides to stay aligned with the evolving needs of the payments industry.

Fraud Growth: Security as a Competitive Edge

The fraud and risk environment continues to evolve, with a focus on promoting electronic payments and enhancing security. Staying ahead of these changes isn’t just about staying safe — it’s about maintaining a competitive advantage for partners and their customers. Our commitment is to deliver secure, compliant payment solutions and payment fraud protection.

Strategic Partnerships: Expanding Our Reach

Collaboration is key in the payments ecosystem. Our partnerships with leading accounts payable software providers, financial institutions and industry peers allow us to extend each other’s platform reach and offer more comprehensive solutions together to a broader market.

Navigating Economic Uncertainties

Economic volatility remains a concern for everyone. While economic downturns may give pause to investing in procure-to-pay platforms, they also present opportunities. Finexio’s ability to generate strategic revenue from payments can help offset software costs for our partners as well as their customers, making our embedded payments solutions even more attractive during challenging times.

Cybersecurity: The Ever-Present Challenge

The escalating threat of cyberattacks and data breaches is an ever present and significant risk to the payments industry. Finexio’s partnership with our lead investor J.P. Morgan ensures the highest level of security for the payments operations we provide as a service through our P2P partners. Notwithstanding, we recognize the need to maintain constant vigilance and continue to invest in payments security and ongoing innovation in this area.

Staying Ahead in a Competitive Landscape

While competition in the FinTech space continues to intensify, Finexio operates in a specialized niche. Our focus on providing beyond-human-scale optimization, monetization, and security in how we manage AP payments as a service sets us apart. By leveraging technological advancements, staying ahead of regulatory requirements, and maintaining a laser focus on payments security and fraud prevention, we’re well-positioned to navigate the potential headwinds and tailwinds ahead.