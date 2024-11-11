Staying Competitive: Why Speed and Efficiency Are Crucial for Loan Origination

Banks and credit unions face pressure to meet rising consumer expectations for fast, personalized and seamless digital experiences, Amount Chief Product and Technology Officer Kevin Trilli writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “The New Value Equation: 11 Financial Services Leaders Share Their Vision for 2025.”

At Amount, our mission is to empower banks and credit unions to streamline operations, lower costs and elevate the overall customer and member experience. As the financial landscape evolves, banks and credit unions face pressure to meet rising consumer expectations for fast, personalized and seamless digital experiences. In response, Amount has developed a suite of cloud-based origination and decisioning tools that provide a competitive advantage to institutions of all sizes. By leveraging our innovative technology and data-driven insights, we equip financial institutions to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Our strategy for 2025 is anchored by our Unified Account Opening and Loan Origination Platform, which consolidates deposit account opening and lending capabilities into a single, streamlined solution. Amount’s [A3] Platform is a modern fully cloud-based platform based on composable microservices, a common data architecture and a robust integration layer. These capabilities enable institutions to quickly launch new products, cross-sell services, and improve overall customer engagement​. With its curated prebuilt API integrations and customizable design, the platform significantly reduces time to market for new financial offerings, giving banks and credit unions the speed they need to remain competitive​.

Moreover, improving the customer and member experience through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is a core technology focus for Amount. These technologies will play a critical role in making it easier to operate our system, refining decisioning processes, optimizing loan origination and speeding up approval times. Banks and credit unions are able to make more accurate lending decisions and streamline operations, resulting in reduced fraud, improved risk management and enhanced profitability and member satisfaction. With over 100 data sources pre-integrated into our platform, banks and credit unions can optimize risk and performance in real time, ultimately driving customer and member retention and growth​.

As part of our continued expansion, we are focusing on supporting credit unions and mid-market banks with specialized solutions that enhance their digital capabilities. With a $30 million investment secured and key partnerships like our collaboration with Velera and Curql, Amount is positioned to help these institutions modernize their lending processes and better serve their customers and members​. Our goal is to provide credit unions and mid-market banks with the same advanced technology that large commercial banks use, allowing them to offer seamless digital services and remain competitive​.

Looking ahead to 2025, personalization and customer retention will be at the core of our strategy. Our Adaptive Customer Journey technology allows institutions to tailor their services based on individual customer profiles, delivering personalized, omnichannel experiences that improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. By providing dynamic, context-specific offers, we ensure that customers and members — regardless of risk profile — receive the most relevant services, fostering long-term engagement​.

Amount’s 2025 strategy revolves around speed, ease of use, intelligence, and personalization. By offering a unified platform that combines AI-driven decisioning with rapid product launches and personalized customer journeys, we help financial institutions grow, serve and retain more customers and members, and increase revenue and member satisfaction. As we continue to expand into the credit union and mid-market bank sectors, we remain committed to providing world-class technology that enables financial institutions to not only meet but exceed their customers’ and members’ expectations.