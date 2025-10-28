Credit Unions Turn Challenge Into 2026 Momentum

By collaborating, innovating and keeping members first, credit unions can thrive, Velera EVP and Chief Administrative Officer Brian Caldarelli asserts in a new PYMNTS eBook, “Headlines That Will Shape the Close of 2025.”

As we near the end of 2025, financial institutions are reflecting on a year of profound transformation. Geopolitical uncertainty, inflationary pressure and rapid advances in technology have converged to create both turbulence and opportunity. For credit unions, Q4 marks a critical inflection point as members demand more convenience, stronger protections and trusted guidance in a complex financial landscape. The financial institutions that make tomorrow’s headlines will be those that move quickly, innovate responsibly and uphold the trust that defines their advantage.

Going into Q4, real-time payments (RTP) are no longer optional. Consumers assume money should move as quickly as the rest of their digital lives, whether splitting a bill, funding an account or making a loan payment. For credit unions, meeting this expectation requires more than flipping a switch. It demands new approaches to liquidity management, upgrades to legacy infrastructure and stronger fraud controls for a world where accounts open and funds clear immediately. Those that hesitate risk losing ground to FinTechs and large banks already positioning “instant” as the default.

At the same time, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how credit unions interact with members. Once confined to pilot programs, AI is now being deployed across member interactions, risk modeling and operational processes, from real-time fraud detection to personalized guidance. However, this innovation cannot come at the expense of responsibility. Regulators are watching closely, and members want reassurance that AI is being used ethically and transparently. Credit unions that harness AI effectively will enhance human service, delivering smarter, more personalized experiences — while maintaining the member-first values that distinguish the industry.

Even as speed and innovation take center stage, trust remains the defining advantage for credit unions. High-profile breaches and compliance failures continue to dominate headlines, underscoring how fragile consumer confidence can be. Financial institutions that protect information consistently, communicate transparently and lead with empathy will earn loyalty that endures beyond any single transaction. Through joint services like Velera’s Co-op Shared Branch network, collaboration among credit unions reinforces that trust, enabling financial institutions to provide secure, reliable services at scale while extending their reach and strengthening the overall member experience.

Looking to 2026, the pace of change shows no signs of slowing, and credit unions have the power to shape the next headlines. By embracing collaboration, innovating with purpose and keeping members at the center, they can turn today’s challenges into opportunities — leading confidently into another year of growth, resilience and member-first impact.