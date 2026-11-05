Lyft Debuts Joint Membership Program With DoorDash

Lyft is expanding its partnership with DoorDash with a new joint membership program.

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Lyft Go, announced Thursday (Nov. 5), is a $9.99 per month program that gives users a membership to DoorDash’s DashPass, while also offering 8% credits to riders using Lyft that they can put toward their next ride or DoorDash order.

“Lyft is already part of millions of people’s everyday lives. Now we’re showing up for more of the moments that matter,” Siddharth Patil, chief rideshare officer at Lyft, said in a news release. “With Lyft Go, your ride to work or your ride home from the airport can help cover the cost of dinner. Together with DoorDash we’ve created a best-in-class membership program that raises the bar for the industry.”

The membership also gives riders three “relaxed” cancellations per month, as well as 100% matches by Lyft for members who opt into the company’s Round Up & Donate charitable donation program.

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“Lyft is also making it easier to skip the wait for your next meal,” the release added. “On select trips, Lyft riders—no membership required—can browse nearby DoorDash restaurants right in the Lyft app and start an order before their trip even ends, so by the time they walk through the door, dinner is already on its way.”

The company is also offering Lyft Go Core, a lower-cost membership level without DashPass, which earns 5% back in rideshare-only credits for $4.99 a month, as well as the above-mentioned ride cancellation and donation matching perks.

DoorDash and Lyft first joined forces in 2024 with a partnership designed to offer their customers benefits of both companies.

This expanded partnership comes as consumers continue to feel pinched, as recent PYMNTS Intelligence research has found.

Data from the October report “Keeping Up Gets Harder: Debt Confidence Falls Among Bill Payers” shows that 20% of consumers had delayed a major purchase in the prior 90 days, versus 18.3% in August. And the share of consumers who said they had cancelled a major purchase rose from 9.6% to 11.1%.

Price offers merchants a clear starting point, the report added. Among consumers who traded down, put off or canceled a major purchase, 34.9% cited high prices as the chief reason, with 17.6% saying they were waiting for a better deal or better timing.

“That distinction suggests different opportunities: promotions may persuade shoppers who can afford to wait, while lower-priced choices may better serve households with less room in their budgets,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this week.