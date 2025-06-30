GPS Maker TomTom to Cut 300 Jobs as It Embraces AI

Highlights
TomTom is cutting 300 jobs as it shifts to a product-led strategy driven by AI.
The company has phased out portable GPS sales in the U.S. and focusing on mobile apps and enterprise mapping services.
Other major firms, including Salesforce, Klarna and Amazon, have also announced job cuts linked to AI adoption.
TomTom, the Dutch maker of GPS devices and apps, announced Monday (June 30) that it is cutting 300 jobs as it increasingly incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) into its business.