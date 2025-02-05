NCR Voyix Chooses EVO Payments Vet James Kelly for CEO

Digital commerce solutions firm NCR Voyix has chosen a new chief executive.

James G. Kelly, who had been serving as chair of the company’s board, has been named its president and CEO, NCR Voyix announced Wednesday (Feb. 5).

He succeeds David Wilkinson, who is stepping down as president and CEO and from his seat on the NCR Voyix board, the company said in a news release.

“Jim is a proven customer-centric business leader with deep experience in technology and payments. He has been a valuable board member and chair since the spin-off of our ATM-related businesses in 2023 and drove the sale process of our digital banking business last year as executive Chair,“ said Kevin Reddy, the company’s non-executive chair.

“He brings more than 25 years of executive leadership and has the right experience, judgment and urgency to steer NCR Voyix into its next phase of growth at this pivotal moment.”

Prior to joining the board, Kelly spent 12 years as CEO of EVO Payments before it was acquired by Global Payments in 2023. He also held a number of leadership roles at Global Payments, including president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with our management team, our valued employees and our customers as we continue to drive increasing value to our customers and our shareholders,” Kelly said in the release.

“With the divestitures and restructuring efforts largely behind us, our focus shifts to the growth of our business as a product-led software and services company. I’ve greatly enjoyed learning from and working with David over the last year and also thank him for his contributions to the company’s success.”

PYMNTS Intelligence and NCR Voyix collaborated last year on the report “Is AI the Master Key to Banking’s Next Era?” That report explored the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of banking.

“AI’s potential to revolutionize the financial industry is evident across various applications,” PYMNTS wrote last fall.

The report found 72% of finance leaders say they are actively using AI in their operations, with applications including fraud detection (64%) to customer onboarding automation (42%).

“The enthusiasm for AI doesn’t stop there; nearly all banking boards have approved generative AI initiatives, reflecting a recognition of its strategic importance,” PYMNTS added.