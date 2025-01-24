TD Bank Appoints Jacqueline Sanjuas, Stephen Joyce to Financial Crime Risk Management Roles

TD Bank Group announced two appointments to financial crime risk management roles in a Thursday (Jan. 23) press release.

These appointments came about three months after the bank announced steps it is taking to resolve U.S. investigations of its Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance programs, and about a week after it announced an accelerated CEO transition.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Sanjuas, TD Bank Group’s U.S. Bank Secrecy Act officer, now also serves as its global head of financial crime risk management., according to the release. The appointment was effective Thursday.

Sanjuas succeeds Herb Mazariegos, senior vice president of financial crime risk management, who will leave TD Bank Group. Mazariegos will “support a smooth transition,” the release said.

Mazariegos joined TD Bank Group in November 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Sanjuas joined TD Bank Group in January 2024 after 19 years at Citi, where she most recently served as managing director — chief compliance officer of AML and BSA officer, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“In the past year, Ms. Sanjuas has driven critical change and enhancements to the bank’s U.S. [AML] program,” TD Bank Group said in the release.

The bank also announced Thursday that Stephen Joyce, vice president of financial crime risk management, transformation delivery and enablement, took on the role of interim head of financial crime risk management for TD’s Canadian and international operations (non-U.S.), effective Thursday.

TD Bank Group announced its accelerated CEO transition Jan. 17, saying Chief Operating Officer Raymond Chun is now set to be appointed group president and CEO Feb. 1 rather than the previously announced transition date of April 10.

Chun will succeed TD Bank Group President and CEO Bharat Masrani, who said in a September press release that he took “full responsibility” for the AML challenges the bank faces.

TD Bank Group and several U.S. regulators and authorities announced in October that the bank and some of its U.S. subsidiaries consented to orders and entered into plea agreements related to previously disclosed investigations of its BSA and AML compliance programs.

The U.S. Department of Justice said at that time that court documents show that between January 2014 and October 2023, TD Bank had “long-term, pervasive and systemic deficiencies” in its AML program but failed to take appropriate remedial action.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury said at the time that TD Bank agreed to “a historic penalty,” a four-year monitor to oversee its remedial measures, and additional accountability and data governance reviews.