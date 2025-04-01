Real-Time Payments Continue Momentum With New Partnerships and Wider Bank Coverage

The real-time payments ecosystem is evolving fast — not with hype but with concrete infrastructure upgrades and strategic expansions.

With financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and businesses continuing to integrate instant transaction capabilities, the latest developments highlight a payments landscape that is growing and maturing, with improved interoperability, broader access and stronger domestic and cross-border connections.

Orum’s Deliver API, powered by Visa Direct, enables real-time fund transfers for United States bank accounts via debit cards. The solution allows businesses and FIs to integrate with a single API that optimizes and orchestrates payments using Visa Direct and other local real-time payment options, reaching 99% of U.S. bank accounts through linked debit cards. The Deliver API provides access to instant payment rails such as the RTP® network and the FedNow® Service, offering a more efficient alternative to traditional automated clearing house (ACH) and wire transfers.

Collaborations for Faster Payments

Meanwhile, ACI Worldwide and Ingo Payments have joined forces to tackle the challenge of slow business disbursements. Many companies still rely on paper checks for payouts despite growing consumer preference for digital transactions. The newly launched ACI Speedpay Digital Disbursements solution enables businesses to scale their operations by offering multiple payout options, including real-time payments, PayPal/Venmo, signature debit and ACH transfers. This shift toward digital payments is particularly crucial for scenarios requiring rapid fund distribution, such as insurance claim settlements following natural disasters, where timely payouts can provide financial relief for consumers.

Jack Henry is expanding real-time capabilities through its partnership with Mastercard. By integrating Mastercard Move into its Rapid Transfers service, Jack Henry is strengthening instant domestic money movement for FIs using its digital banking platform. This upgrade increases access to real-time transactions at the community banking level, benefiting the 1,000 FIs and more than 13 million users on Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform.

The real-time push isn’t limited to domestic transactions. Nium has expanded its network by integrating with Canada’s Interac, enabling businesses to send near-instant Canadian dollar payments. This move is significant for cross-border commerce, as businesses frequently face settlement delays when transferring funds across different banking systems. Nium now supports over 100 real-time payment corridors worldwide, including Singapore’s FAST, India’s UPI and Europe’s SEPA Instant.

Whether it’s FinTech innovation or FI modernization, one thing is clear: The global shift to real-time payments is accelerating. Explore the latest developments shaping the landscape in this edition of the “Real-Time Payments World Map.”

