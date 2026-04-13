SoFi Lets Users Send and Receive Funds Via FedNow

SoFi has begun offering instant bank transfers via the Federal Reserve’s FedNow® Service.

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The new capability, powered by SoFi’s Galileo platform, lets SoFi members move funds within seconds between their SoFi accounts and their accounts at other U.S. banks, the personal finance company said in a news release Monday (April 13).

While most banks that use FedNow only support the ability to receive funds, SoFi allows members to both make and receive payments in real-time and around the clock, including on weekends and holidays, the release added.

“For customers, waiting days for money to show up doesn’t match how payments work today,” said Bill Kennedy, CFO and interim head of Galileo. “By pairing FedNow Service with Galileo’s platform, SoFi gives members instant access to their money whenever they need it, while we manage the infrastructure behind the scenes. It also lays the groundwork to bring the same instant payment capabilities to partners in the future.”

Because of Galileo’s direct connection with FedNow—and because it is already supporting SoFi in production—there is a foundation to extend these capabilities to other FinTechs and businesses via SoFi Bank as the partner bank, the release continued.

“People often need to move money right away, not in two or three business days,” the company said. “With FedNow® Service running through Galileo’s platform, SoFi members will be able to move money between their own accounts at different banks in seconds instead of waiting for ACH transfers to clear.”

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The new integration is happening at a moment when real-time payments “are becoming foundational financial infrastructure,” across North America, as PYMNTS wrote in March.

“In the U.S., real-time payments have entered a phase defined by volume growth, institutional adoption and expanding use cases across both the RTP® network and the FedNow® Service,” that report said.

“Analysts project transaction volumes to reach 8 billion in 2026 and nearly 13.9 billion by 2028,” increases that represent a 31.7% compound annual growth rate, PYMNTS added.

Meanwhile, The Clearing House reported record-setting value and volume milestones on its RTP® Network last year, as well as wider adoption of its bank account Token Service to bolster fraud mitigation.

“Meanwhile, FedNow is demonstrating public-sector relevance, with government disaster relief disbursements delivered in real time,” the report said, with major financial institutions such as Capital One and PNC Bank joining the service.

In related news, the Federal Reserve proposed last week that American banks and credit unions be permitted to use intermediaries to transfer funds through FedNow. Current rules say funds sent through the service can include only two U.S. banks.