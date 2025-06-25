Small Firms Lose Vital Financing as Banks Struggle to Verify Who They Are

A solo dental practice in a small town. A mom-and-pop Italian restaurant in a large city. Or a one-of-a-kind hair salon somewhere in between. Tiny, independently owned businesses with fewer than 10 employees and, typically, brick-and-mortar storefronts are a bulwark of private-sector entrepreneurship that contributes significantly to local and national economies. But these pint-sized enterprises are also the most likely to be choked off from financing that could help them survive, thrive and grow — and for a surprising reason.