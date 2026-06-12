Payments Power the Real SMB Transformation as AI Arrives on Main Street

Highlights
SMB technology is shifting from systems of record to systems of action, with embedded payments enabling businesses to automate invoicing, collections, payables and cash-flow management directly within their software workflows.
Major AI initiatives from companies like Google and Anthropic signal that small businesses are gaining access to enterprise-grade capabilities, helping resource-constrained firms improve efficiency and decision-making.
Payments are becoming the backbone of SMB software platforms; the most valuable future platforms will help SMBs execute transactions, manage cash flow and make operational decisions in real time.
The conventional logic has always been that small businesses had smaller needs than their enterprise peers.