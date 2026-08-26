FGV Capital Says AI Startup Rock Stars Need Different VC Roadies
Watch more: Need to Know With FGV Capital’s Marcos Fernandez
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Marcos Fernandez is co-founder and managing partner at FGV Capital and a former FinTech operator whose experience includes SoFi and Ripple.