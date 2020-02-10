Deep Dive: Optimizing Subscriptions In The Sharing Economy

The sharing economy has rapidly expanded in the U.S., but even the most popular innovations fall out of favor if they do not keep customers satisfied. The market’s players have taken this to heart, tapping subscription-based strategies to solidify customer loyalty, boost revenues and maintain upward trajectory.

The number of U.S. adults participating in the sharing economy is expected to grow to 86.5 million next year — up from 44.8 million in 2016 — driving revenue in the space to $335 billion by 2025. Companies both in and out of the sharing economy are investing in enterprise system upgrades, which will enable subscription model adoption and boost the value of the agile monetization platform market from $8.5 billion in 2016 to $36.75 billion by the end of this year. Subscription eCommerce has grown more than 100 percent per year since 2016, largely because of consumer and business demand, leaving many companies wondering if combining the two approaches will create a positive impact.

This month’s Deep Dive explores how consumer demand has impacted subscription-based sharing economy services, as well as the operational, financial and regulatory challenges both spaces must confront as they expand.