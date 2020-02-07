How Patreon Overcame Its Subscription Struggles

“[Jack] took all of his savings — I think it was $30,000 or something — and he put it all into this really well-produced video that rebuilt the inside of the Millennium Falcon,” Jenkins explained in a recent interview with PYMNTS. “It got 8 or 9 million views, which was a lot back then, and then, at the end of the day, he got a check from YouTube for $161.”

A crowdfunding model that allowed artists’, musicians’ and content creators’ fans to subscribe and contribute to the creation of new works seemed to make more sense. Patreon launched in 2013 to fulfill this need, enabling “patrons” to pledge recurring monthly amounts of their choosing to support their favorite artists, many of whom promise additional content for those who donate above a certain threshold. The San Francisco-based company recently announced it has paid out more than$1 billion to creators via 4 million patrons.